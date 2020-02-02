Contrasting FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and US Well Services (NYSE:USWS)

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get FTS International alerts:

64.1% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of FTS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FTS International and US Well Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.54 billion 0.04 $258.40 million $2.36 0.26 US Well Services $648.85 million 0.14 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -1.01

FTS International has higher revenue and earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTS International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and US Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International -3.79% 49.11% 4.48% US Well Services -19.99% -40.96% -14.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FTS International and US Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 2 6 1 0 1.89 US Well Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

FTS International currently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 534.19%. US Well Services has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 467.16%. Given FTS International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than US Well Services.

Volatility and Risk

FTS International has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Well Services has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FTS International beats US Well Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.