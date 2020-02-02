Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $10.80.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

