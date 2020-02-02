Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $65,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.27. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.44% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.