Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,752,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,282,000 after buying an additional 155,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,952,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 239,291 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 46.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,949,000 after buying an additional 262,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Insiders have purchased 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

