Counterparty (XCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $132.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Counterparty has a market cap of $3.62 million and $132.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00014842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Zaif. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,304.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.04037443 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00704748 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000454 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,389 coins. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, Bittrex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

