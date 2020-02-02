COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.86

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 19760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on COVTY shares. Societe Generale raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.