Cowen Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $380.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $346.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.29.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $12.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $319.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.