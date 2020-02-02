Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock worth $1,913,759.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.