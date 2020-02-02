Creative Planning Acquires 3,944 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $36,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,764,501,000 after buying an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total value of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.23.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.01. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $111.65 and a 52 week high of $202.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

