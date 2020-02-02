Creative Planning Buys 322,840 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,840 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 3.38% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $542,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

MUB opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $114.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.03 and a 12-month high of $115.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

