Creative Planning Sells 52,079 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,079 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.44% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $63,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

MMP stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.