Creative Planning Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,571,714 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.68% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,711 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 134.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,119,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 642,836 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 554,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 578,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 514,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 233,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ opened at $20.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54.

