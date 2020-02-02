Credit Suisse Group Cuts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $272.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $274.00 to $272.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a positive rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.91. 31,258,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. Facebook has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

