Critical Survey: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both mid-cap companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and Five9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $454.09 million 8.79 $65.17 million $0.57 62.54 Five9 $257.66 million 17.00 -$220,000.00 $0.15 478.20

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 7.44% 18.30% 12.02% Five9 -0.54% 7.91% 2.97%

Volatility & Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CarGurus and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 2 9 0 2.82 Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $49.89, suggesting a potential upside of 39.94%. Five9 has a consensus target price of $67.51, suggesting a potential downside of 5.88%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Five9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats Five9 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

