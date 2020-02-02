Cube (AUTO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Cube token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, BitForex and CPDAX. Cube has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $66,209.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cube has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.