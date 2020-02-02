CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 41.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after purchasing an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CVS Health by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after purchasing an additional 597,395 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.82 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.