Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.06-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.04. Danaher also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.80-4.90 EPS.

NYSE DHR traded down $8.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.87. 3,746,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,871. Danaher has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.