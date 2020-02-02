Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAC. ValuEngine upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 125,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Danaos has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $111.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.82 million. Danaos had a positive return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

