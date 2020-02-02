Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 376,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,590. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.86 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 253,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Daseke by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Daseke by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Daseke by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

