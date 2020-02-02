Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 99.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186,475 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 135,503 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Delek US by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other Delek US news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

DK opened at $27.46 on Friday. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.