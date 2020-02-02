Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of One Liberty Properties stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.71 million, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.70. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $188,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $358,086 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

