Denali Advisors LLC Has $188,000 Position in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 5,086.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Mesa Air Group worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $276.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 6.58%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MESA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

