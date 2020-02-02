Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 29.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $96.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 5,000 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

