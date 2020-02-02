Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) Receives C$26.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.80.

DGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$27.00 price target on Detour Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cormark cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Detour Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:DGC opened at C$23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 464.71. Detour Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.22 and a 1-year high of C$26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.41.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$267.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Detour Gold will post 0.9207793 EPS for the current year.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

