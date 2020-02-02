Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.10.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

NYSE:DB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 8,239,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 27,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $6,261,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.