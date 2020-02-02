Deutsche Bank Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $50.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $47.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and have sold 50,801 shares worth $2,218,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

