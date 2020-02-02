Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diageo stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.95. 531,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,198. The company has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $150.88 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.63%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

