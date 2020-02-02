Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Digix Gold Token has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $85,858.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for about $49.97 or 0.00538397 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.38 or 0.02946037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00193766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00121650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,025 tokens. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.