Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,644,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

