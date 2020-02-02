Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 159,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,583,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $27.77 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.