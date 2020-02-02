Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Position Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Dover worth $23,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357,392 shares in the company, valued at $42,887,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,114 shares of company stock worth $1,343,756. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $113.85 on Friday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

