Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $5.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,362. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $39,084,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 357,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,887,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,756. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

