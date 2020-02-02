Dover (NYSE:DOV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.38.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $113.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,806.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,756 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dover by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter worth $30,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.