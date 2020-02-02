Dragonchain (DRGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $45,966.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network, CoinExchange and Fatbtc. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.76 or 0.02964809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00128995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Allcoin, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Tidex, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

