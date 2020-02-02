Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -130.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,833 shares of company stock valued at $829,285. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Instinet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.