Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,718 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Perspecta by 12,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Perspecta alerts:

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

About Perspecta

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.