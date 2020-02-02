Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,029 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

