Dynagas LNG Partners (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading Up 9.7%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (OTCMKTS:AVACF)’s stock price was up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.98, approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84.

Avance Gas Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 14 very large gas carriers.

