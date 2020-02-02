Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.39.

Dynatrace stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 1,136,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,638. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

