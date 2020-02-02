easyJet’s (EZJ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Main First Bank lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,401.95 ($18.44).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,393 ($18.32) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,210.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders purchased 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,271 in the last quarter.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

