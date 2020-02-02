Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $12.68. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 6,357 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETY. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

