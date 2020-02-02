Edge Price Hits $0.0332 on Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $6,177.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edge has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can now be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Gate.io and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,858,227 tokens. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.