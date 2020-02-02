Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.24.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 196.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.