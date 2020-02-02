Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EA. UBS Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

EA stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 283,719 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 902.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,029 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $22,420,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

