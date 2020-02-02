Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.20

Emera Inc (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and traded as high as $45.10. Emera shares last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 5,197 shares traded.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

