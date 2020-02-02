Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,619,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NCR by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,463,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after acquiring an additional 102,088 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 4,182.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 694,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.67 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $274,243.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,961.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $87,842.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

