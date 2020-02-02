Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $59,000 Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,446,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 443,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 120.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 496,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 271,721 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $966.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

