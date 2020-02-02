Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 137,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,364,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of HT stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,646 shares of company stock valued at $212,059 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

