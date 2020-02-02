Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 807 ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 938,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,956,000 after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ICF International by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 213,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ICF International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

In other news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at $18,894,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $273,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $87.59 on Friday. ICF International Inc has a 1-year low of $64.44 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.13 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. ICF International’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.01%.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

