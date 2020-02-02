Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $46,000 in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the second quarter worth $18,414,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Employers by 337.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Employers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 139,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Employers by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Employers by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSE:EIG opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.